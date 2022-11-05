The bid process for the 2025 Caribbean Games has been extended to March 31 2023 to allow potential hosts Curacao and Bahamas to seek Government backing for their bids.

"Two countries Curacao and Bahamas have indicated that they need a little more time because they are working through with their Governments to obtain the guarantees that will allow the bids to proceed," outgoing Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Brian Lewis told the General Assembly here.

Lewis confirmed that CANOC had originally received three expressions of interest.

Dominican Republic, set to stage the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, have indicated their willingness to step in as hosts in 2025 if necessary.

The CANOC General Assembly agreed to extend the bidding deadline for the 2025 Caribbean Games until March 31 next year ©ITG

A host city election was due to have taken place at today’s session but will now be conducted next year after an extension to the deadline was approved by the session following a proposal by delegates from St Lucia and Puerto Rico.

Earlier delegates heard a report on the inaugural 2022 Games in Guadeloupe from Organising Committee President Alain Sorèze.

"Guadeloupe took on the challenge when many would have given up," Lewis said.

Earlier today at the General Assembly Keith Joseph of St Vincent and the Grenadines was elected as the organisation's new President, after defeating Jamaican Olympic Association President Christopher Samuda by 17 votes to nine.