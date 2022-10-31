British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer has left the organisation after a turbulent few months marked by environmental, transgender and mourning controversies.

Facer had led British Cycling since January 2021, but quits with immediate effect and is replaced by cycling delivery director Danielle Every on an interim basis.

British Cycling faced heavy criticism earlier this month after entering into a long-term partnership with oil and gas giant Shell.

Facer had said at the time that the deal would "help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero", but the partnership was pilloried by environmentalists given the large contributions of oil and gas to the climate crisis.

The Shell deal, due to run until 2030, remains in place.

British Cycling faced criticism in September after discouraging any cycling during the period of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and later pedalled back that guidance, admitting it made a mistake.

The national governing body's transgender policy has also come under the microscope this year.

In April, it suspended the policy, pending a review, due to discrepancies in its rules and those of the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Britain won six gold medals and 12 in total at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - no country achieved more ©Getty Images

Trans woman Emily Bridges was due to compete in the women's event at the British National Omnium Championships, only for the UCI to inform British Cycling that Bridges was ineligible to compete three days beforehand, which led to the policy suspension.

Facer was forced to defend British Cycling's record on LGBT+ support several months later after criticism from Clay Davies, who in July became the first British male elite road cyclist to publicly come out as gay.

British Cycling says the search for a new chief executive has already begun.

Britain - in particular Scotland - is due to host the first-ever Cycling World Championships where track, road, BMX, mountain bike, artistic cycling and Para cycling disciplines are all brought together in one event next year.

"We remain fully committed to the delivery of our 'Lead our sport, inspire our communities' strategy, as we continue our work to support and grow our sport and wider activities, and provide our Great Britain Cycling Team riders with the best possible platform for success," British Cycling chair Frank Slevin said.

"Our new CEO will join the organisation at an exciting time as we build towards next year's inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, and the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024."