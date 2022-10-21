The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) here.

ANOCA held a General Assembly after the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in the South Korean capital Seoul, which was attended by UIPM President Klaus Schormann.

Under this agreement, ANOCA has vowed to provide equipment, technical support and training assistance in modern pentathlon across Africa.

Schormann signed the MoU with ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf.

ANOCA secretary general Ahmed Hashim told insidethegames that the MoU built on existing collaborations between the continental body and International Federations, including the International Cycling Union (UCI) and International Swimming Federation (FINA).

"Modern pentathlon is a very old sport," the Sudanese official said.

"We had been approached by UIPM.

"They want to increase their presence in Africa.

"They want to give African athletes the chance to have better conditions of training, to increase the number of officials and technical support in the continent.

"It seems a very lucrative project for us, because we already have 20-plus federations in the continent, almost a 40 per cent presence in modern pentathlon.

"We are open to cooperation with International Federations.

"We have already signed agreements with UCI, we have already signed an agreement with FINA, so this comes within the streamline of our strategy to open gates for International Federations to work together in the development of the relative sports in the continent.

"It comes within this strategic line of the continent."

The signing of the MoU comes less than one month prior to a pivotal vote on the sport's future at the virtual UIPM Congress.

Riding is set to be axed after the Paris 2024 Olympics, following the scandal at Tokyo 2020 where German coach Kim Raisner was sent home in disgrace for punching a horse that refused to jump during the women's competition.

Four obstacle test events have been held by the UIPM, and members are set to vote on whether to make it the sport's new fifth discipline.

This would be submitted as a proposal for Los Angeles 2028, where modern pentathlon has been left off the initial programme.

The Pentathlon United pressure group, which claims the support of Britain's men's Olympic champion Joe Choong, has criticised the process which has led to equestrian being dropped, alleging a lack of transparency and putting forward a proposal for a reformed version of the riding discipline to remain in modern pentathlon.

Advocates of the new fifth discipline argue it makes modern pentathlon more accessible.

Hashim said that the sport's format would was a matter for the UIPM, but acknowledged challenges associated with riding featuring as part of modern pentathlon.

"Removing equestrian from the sport and adding another discipline is of course a technical parameter that the International Federation is responsible for, but for sure there is a problem of mobility when you can speak about the movement of horses," he said.

"It makes it more difficult, and there are some challenges with the veterinary conditions and controls of the different countries, and a horse rider would always like to be comforted with riding their own horse.

"It's a bit difficult.

"We appreciate that they are trying to modify.

"Of course it is up to the International Federation.

"We just want to avail the opportunity for our African athletes to, whatever the combination would be, make sure that they can practise the sport in a better atmosphere."

Schormann is the longest-serving President of an Olympic sport's International Federation, having led the UIPM since 1993.

President Klaus Schormann was criticised in a motion of no confidence proposed for the UIPM Congress, with his record on developing the sport in Africa among the concerns expressed ©ITG

However, opponents of plans to change the sport have expressed a lack of confidence in his leadership, and a motion of no confidence has been brought forward by the Mauritius Modern Pentathlon Federation for the UIPM Congress on November 12 and 13.

Among the allegations in this proposal were that "Schormann ignores Africa has immense potential", "has initiated no action to mentor and guide Africa Continental Confederation in how to have more visibility and to how to integrate the African ANOCA", "is not moved at all why Modern Pentathlon is not yet recognised as a sport by the ANOCA," and "ignores how Continental events are organised in Africa".

Mauritius Modern Pentathlon Federation President Chrisna Gootoo also claimed that most equivalent bodies in Africa "do not have basic equipment" and Schormann "does not have a plausible and coherent development plan".

Schormann has passionately defended his record as UIPM President.

"I do this not alone, I do this with a team," he told insidethegames.

"My team, we discuss it, and then we make a decision, and I am the deliverer of the decision.

"I'm not the decision-maker alone, like they are saying, like a dictator.

"We have 19 people in the Board from all continents so it is very fair.

"I established a statute that all continents are in the Board, that is also fairness, not only dominated by some continents.

"In every Commission and Committee, we have equal representations on gender and on the continents.

"I think that is very democratic, and it is really global-wide actions."