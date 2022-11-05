Tayyab Ikram has been elected as the new head of the International Hockey Federation ©FIH

Pakistan’s Tayyab Ikram has become the new head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) after defeating Belgium’s Marc Coudron in the Presidential election.

The Asian Hockey Federation chief executive beat his Belgian rival 79-47 in the virtual FIH Congress.

The Pakistani official has secured a two-year term as head of the organisation, completing the mandate of Narinder Batra who resigned in July.

