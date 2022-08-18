International Hockey Federation (FIH) Presidential candidate Tayyab Ikram is confident of his credentials and has promised to "engage and empower" the organisation's smaller member federations if his campaign is successful.

The Pakistan-born official announced earlier this month that he will stand for the position left vacant by Narinder Batra following the Indian's resignation.

Should Ikram become President, he is committed to furthering hockey within the countries that are not as prominent on the international stage.

"We need to bring top level hockey to smaller nations so that they are not isolated," Ikram told insidethegames, prior to the electoral FIH Congress scheduled for November 4 to 5.

"Some of nations do not have an artificial pitch yet, so that is one of my priorities, to provide them the resources they need.

"That's how we can gradually improve our global infrastructure, so I think that is the important thing we need to do."

Ikram concedes that this will require more financial power than the FIH is capable of, leading him to rethinking the body's income capability.

He wants to market the sport more effectively and find different revenue streams in order to assist the developmental aims.

"With new projects you need to think outside of the box financially," Ikram added.

"This is something we are trying to improve and this is always a challenge.

"We have the challenge of presenting our sport, broadcasting, and satisfying commercial partners better.

One of Tayyab Ikram's priorities if he is elected is to provide top quality hockey pitches for smaller nations ©Getty Images

"All of these eat up a lot of your finances but generate money as well.

"So the FIH is in this cycle but I want to go out of it and try to create some resources, develop some partnerships, and try to create synergy among different stakeholders."

Ikram is already the chief executive of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and has begun work on installing new pitches with the continental body.

The initiative has already seen a world-class facility constructed in Uzbekistan while a pitch is set to be installed in Cambodia this week.

His work with the AHF has made him want to transfer numerous qualities to the FIH including drives for inclusivity, gender equality, transparency and good governance.

Ikram is currently facing a sole challenger for the Presidency in the form of Belgium's Marc Coudron, who lost last year's election to Batra.

Coudron is a former international player, making more than 300 appearances for Belgium, and has since become a private banker, as well as leading the Royal Belgian Hockey Association (KBHB) for several years.

Coudron was KBHB President when the nation won the men's World Cup for the first time in 2018, and Belgium also won the Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Despite the experienced opposition, Ikram is confident his administerial background in sport will give him an edge.

He has worked with Formula Three, the Beach Volleyball World Tour and also with the International Olympic Committee on its Olympic Solidarity Commission.

Tayyab Ikram was the first person to announce he will be running for the FIH Presidency in the organisation's upcoming Congress ©IHF

The Commission is of great importance for the welfare of athletes which is another key factor of his campaign.

"That experience has allowed me to meet with other sports federations and the opportunity to work with athletes," Ikram said.

"It is something very close to my heart and I would like to bring the practical aspects to the FIH.

"Athletes come first, it is not just a slogan.

"We should serve them properly.

"We should have a plan for the development of their careers.

"We should create better awareness for them."

The eventual victor of the - as it stands - two-horse race will serve a term of two years in order to complete the mandate of Batra.

The Congress in due to be staged virtually with a deadline for nominations set for August 26.

Egyptian Seif Ahmed, 70, is currently standing in as Acting President but is not eligible to stand for the role as he is too old.