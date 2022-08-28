Twelve nominees have been confirmed for five positions on the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Executive Board, with elections set to be held on November 5.

The Congress, due to be held remotely, will see a new President voted in to lead the governing body after Narinder Batra resigned from the role.

Belgium's Marc Coudron, who lost by two votes to Batra in last year's election, faces sole competitor Tayyab Ikram of Macau for the Presidency.

The winner will serve for two years in order to complete the mandate of Batra, which was already shorter than usual because last year's vote had been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Coudron is a former Belgium international and the former President of the Royal Belgian Hockey Association.

Ikram is chief executive of the Asian Hockey Federation and has been an FIH Executive Board member since 2016.

There are three candidates aiming for two available female positions on the FIH Executive Board as ordinary members.

Maureen Craig-Rousseau of Trinidad and Tobago and Ghanaian Elizabeth Safoa King are standing for re-election, while Germany's Marion Rodewald is also running.

Marc Coudron is running for the vacant FIH Presidency against Tayyab Ikram ©Getty Images

None of the seven candidates for the two male Executive Board positions are seeking re-election.

Hiroya Anzai of Japan, Chilean Walter Krämer, England's Simon Mason, Australian David Wansbrough - a Barcelona 1992 silver medallist - Piotr Wilkonski of Poland, New Zealander John Williamson and South Africa's Deon Morgan are all nominated.

Including the President's post, five Executive Board positions are due to be filled, although if current member Ikram is elected President then an additional candidate will be selected to sit on the body.

They will serve a shorter term of two years to complete Ikram's mandate.

In accordance with the FIH regulations, the nominations will now be submitted to the FIH Elections Oversight Panel.

It needs to approve the nominations before candidates can stand at the FIH Congress.