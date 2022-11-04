An independent report has called for a "fundamental rethink" in the approach to recruiting directors to Hockey Canada’s Board.

The report by former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell, was commissioned after the organisation was heavily criticised for paying significant amounts of money to settle sexual abuse cases out of court.

There have been revelations that the organisation has paid CAD8.9 million (£5.8 million/$6.4 million/€6.6 million) across 21 settlements over claims of sexual assault since 1989.

Among the cases settled was one for CAD3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who claims she was abused by members of Canada's junior national team in 2018.

In some instances, cases were settled using money from Hockey Canada's National Equity Fund, which is generated by membership fees and investments.

The scandals led to the resignation of the organisation’s chief executive and President Scott Smith, as well as the entire Hockey Canada Board of Directors.

The report has called for "a new approach" to filling positions on the Board, and has issued recommendations about its composition.

It says there should be "more balanced gender representation" on the Board, to ensure that no more than 60 per cent of directors are of the same gender.

It also calls for at least one athlete representative, defined as an individual currently on a national team or competing internationally, to sit on the Board, and for the majority of directors to be independent at the time of election.

The independent report was commissioned after revelations that Hockey Canada paid CAD8.9 million to settle claims of sexual assault ©Getty Images

There are also recommendations that minutes are taken at all Board, member and committee meetings, and that a schedule of Board and member meetings is made available on the Hockey Canada website.

The report calls for a Nominating Committee to work with a reputable Board recruitment firm to ensure that suitably qualified candidates are selected.

Regarding senior management positions, the report recommends that the post of director of women and girls hockey is a vice-president level position reporting to the chief executive.

It also calls for the appointment of a vice-president of hockey development dedicating to the sport’s development at grassroots level.

Regarding Internal Committees the report says an "in-depth review" of the committee structure is needed.

It argues that core committees focused on meeting the needs of the new Board should be maintained, but those that have "lost their relevance" should be disbanded or restructured.

A new Hockey Canada Board of Directors is set to be elected on December 17, and following their election they are set to examine the report and its recommendations, which are currently being reviewed by the organisation’s members.