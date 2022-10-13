Hockey Canada will act "as soon as possible" on interim recommendations of review into its governance

Hockey Canada, whose chief executive and President Scott Smith resigned yesterday and whose Board of Directors has also agreed to step down, has received an interim report from the ongoing independent review into its governance, and will implement its findings "as soon as possible."

The governing body is also calling upon members "on an urgent basis" to implement by-law amendments recommended by the interim report, adding: "These changes will support the election of a new Board of Directors on December 17, 2022, responding to the calls for leadership change at Hockey Canada with all Board positions up for election."

The departures ended weeks of pressure for Hockey Canada's leadership to resign after a scandal over how the organisation has handled claims of sexual misconduct.

Interim Board chair Andrea Skinner quit over the weekend, after former chair Michael Brind'Amour's resignation in August.

Once the new Board of Directors has been appointed on December 17, through an online election at which no official will be permitted to stand for re-election, the way will be clear to appoint an interim management committee to oversee Hockey Canada's operations until a new chief executive is appointed.

In a statement, Hockey Canada said: "Hockey Canada has heard from many Canadians, including members, players, parents, and corporate partners, that change is necessary to make hockey a safer environment for all participants.

"We remain fully committed to making the changes necessary to regain the trust of Canadians and address systemic issues in and around Canada’s game.

Hockey Canada is acting on interim recommendations from an independent governance review ©Getty Images

"As an integral piece of this work and our Action Plan, Hockey Canada has received an interim report from the ongoing independent third-party governance review, led by former Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Honourable Thomas Cromwell, C.C. and supported by Ms. Victoria Prince and Ms. Nadia Effendi of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG).

"The recommendations outlined in the interim report provide important guidance on initial changes the organisation should undertake, in conjunction with the Action Plan.

"As part of our commitment to transparency, Hockey Canada is releasing the interim report in full."

Hockey Canada has faced heavy criticism for its treatment of allegations of sexual assault since it became known earlier this year that it had settled a case for CAD3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who claims she was abused by members of Canada's junior national team in 2018.

An investigation into the incident has been reopened and law enforcement is also looking into an alleged group sexual assault committed by members of Canada's 2003 junior national team.

Hockey Canada has had its access to public funds frozen as a consequence, and revelations that membership fees may have been used to settle lawsuits related to sexual misconduct have sparked further outcry.

There has been widespread criticism too of the revelation that a separate National Equity Fund was also being used to settle sexual misconduct claims.

Hockey Canada is calling urgently upon its members to make by-law changes necessary to enable a new Board of Directors to be voted in online on December 17 ©Getty Images

The statement added: "The report provides detailed analysis and interim recommendations in relation to the first two terms of reference of the review: (1) the use of the National Equity Fund and (2) Hockey Canada by-laws concerning the Constitution and operation of the Board of Directors.

"Hockey Canada is also releasing a memorandum from Mr. Cromwell, pertaining to term of reference #5, which focuses on additional steps the organisation may take to improve the confidence Canadians have in Hockey Canada, including recent leadership changes at the organisation.

"On the National Equity Fund, Hockey Canada accepts the report’s interim conclusions that while the establishment and use of the Fund is sound, there are significant improvements to be made to the Fund’s oversight and transparency.

"Hockey Canada is reviewing Mr Cromwell’s recommendations, with a view to implementing them as soon as possible.

"Also advised by Mr. Cromwell is for Hockey Canada’s members to examine and address a number of by-law changes.

"Hockey Canada is strongly encouraging members to review the report’s proposals and to consider accepting them in their entirety.

"On an urgent basis, Hockey Canada is recommending that members pass necessary by-law amendments to bring the nomination process in-line with best practices, as identified by the interim report (by-law 27.1, 27.2 and 31.3)…

"Hockey Canada will continue to provide updates publicly in relation to our progress on addressing Mr Cromwell’s interim recommendations and look forward to the final governance review report later this year."