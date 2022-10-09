Andrea Skinner has resigned as interim chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors - days after offering support for the under-fire organisation's leadership before Parliament.

Skinner's resignation is the latest blow for Hockey Canada, which has in recent days lost high-profile sponsors and seen Hockey Québec and Hockey Nova Scotia vow to stop transferring membership fees to the national body.

Skinner, who is a lawyer by trade, was only appointed interim Board chair in August, following Michael Brind'Amour's resignation, but has resigned herself fewer than two months later.

In a statement, Skinner said it was "clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization".

The rest of the Board thanked Skinner in a statement and pledged to continue discussing reforms to Hockey Canada.

There is growing pressure for Hockey Canada's leadership to quit amid a scandal over ho the organisation has handled claims of sexual misconduct, but so far those calls have been resisted.

At Canada's Parliament, Skinner told a standing committee last week that the Board "does not share the view that Hockey Canada should be making more leadership changes at this time", insisting President and chief executive Scott Smith still had its support.

Skinner also insisted it was not fair to "scapegoat hockey" as toxic behavior "exists throughout society" and is not unique to the sport.

More follows.