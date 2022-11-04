Three sports hoping for admission to the Caribbean Games programme are making presentations in a workshop, which has begun the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) General Assembly here.

Delegates will hear presentations from surfing, sailing and weightlifting for the first time.

"We have reached the point of growth, international sports federations are now reaching out and embracing and being embraced," CANOC President Brian Lewis said.

"The three sports are seeking not only to get on the Caribbean Games programme but also to increase the sustainable development and participation levels of their sport in the Caribbean."

Seven sports were included in the inaugural Caribbean Games held in Guadeloupe earlier this year.

It is the ninth occasion that the CANOC General Assembly has held a sports workshop as part of the programme.

CANOC Executive Board meeting prior to the start of the CANOC XX General Assembly, 4-5 Nov hosted by Trinidad and Tobago at the Hyatt Trinidad.



Vice-President Alphonso Bridgewater joined the meeting remotely, Executive member Alain Soreze was enroute from Guadeloupe.

It will also feature presentations by the International Federation of Match Poker (IFMP) President Patrick Nally, the World Dodgeball Federation and the International Teqball Federation.

Delegates are also to receive a progress report on preparations for the Commonwealth Youth Games scheduled for August 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The workshop began with an interactive presentation by the Caribbean Anti-Doping Organisation.

The CANOC General Assembly continues on Saturday, when delegates will choose the 2025 hosts for the Caribbean Games and also elect a new President and Executive Board for a four year term until 2026.