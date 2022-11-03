Discussions and negotiations are set to continue until the last minute before Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) delegates vote on the host city of the 2025 Caribbean Games in Port of Spain on Saturday.

The vote is listed on the agenda towards the end of the annual CANOC General Assembly where representatives from 30 National Olympic Committees and Commonwealth Games Associations in the region are expected take part.

They are likely to hear presentations from three bidding groups but the identities of the bidding cities have not yet been revealed.

The 2025 Caribbean Games will follow the inaugural 2022 event in Guadeloupe which had competitions in athletics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, futsal, judo, netball and swimming over five days at the end of June into July.

Trinidad and Tobago's Sports and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is expected to be present for the formal part of the General Assembly.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Diane Henderson and outgoing CANOC President Brian Lewis will add a further welcome from the host nation.

Throwback to the first medals 🥇 presentation at the Caribbean Games. Our Caribbean athletes writing their names on history pages. 📝 https://t.co/FyQVTQImPs — CANOC Sports (@CanocSports) July 8, 2022

Delegates are also scheduled to hear from Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin, Centro Caribe Sports President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Luis Mejía Oviedo and Panam Sports chief executive Ivar Sisniega.

The published agenda also promises a "special greeting" from IOC President Thomas Bach.

The business of the session will include an update on preparations for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, scheduled to open on August 1.

The multi-sport event is due to take place in Trinidad and Tobago under the name Trinbago 2023.

Before the formal General Assembly, delegates are set to attend a sports workshop to include presentations on teqball, dodgeball, match poker, sailing, surfing and weightlifting.

The first Caribbean Games were held in Guadeloupe earlier this year ©CG2022

A report reflecting on the Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games is to be followed by bid presentations before the formal vote for the 2025 host.

This is followed by the election of a new CANOC President and Executive Board for the term which runs through to 2026.

The Presidential contest is set to be a straight vote between Jamaica's Christopher Samuda and Keith Joseph of St Vincent and the Grenadines, CANOC secretary general for the last four years.