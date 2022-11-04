Two-time Olympian Romain Girouille has been appointed as France's new coach of their men's recurve team for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The French Archery Federation has announced that Girouille will lead the team as preparations for the Games ramps up.

Girouille succeeds Nicolas Rifaut, who left the role at the end of July, and will now work under head coach Oh Seon Tek, while Jean-Manuel Tizzoni leads the women's team.

"I know pretty well the environment," said Girouille.

"The Games will come quickly, they will be special Games with a special context because we will be at home."

Girouille represented France at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before turning to coaching after finishing his international career.

France failed to pick up an archery medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

The 34-year-old was technical advisor for Normandy’s regional archery association and is co-President of French National Olympic and Sports Committee's Athletes' Commission along with fencer Astrid Guyart following their election last year.

"On a personal level, I’m content," said Girouille.

"Professionally, it’s a change in my mission to focus on training.

"Ahead of Paris 2024, the demands are going to increase, and we will have to prepare our athletes as well as possible."

Only South Korea and the United States have won more archery medals than France at the Olympic Games.

France have registered 25 medals, including seven golds, 11 silvers and seven bronzes but they failed to secure a place on the podium at Tokyo 2020.