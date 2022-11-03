Santiago 2023 quota places on offer in sailing at 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games of Sea and Beach

This month’s inaugural Central American and Caribbean Games of Sea and Beach at Santa Marta on the Atlantic coast of Colombia will offer sailing quota places for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The quota places will be available in the men’s Formula Kite and iQFOil windsurfing events, with competition during the Central American and Caribbean Games of Sea and Beach due to take place on the Albarrobo district coast in Chile’s Valparaiso region.

Santa Marta 2022 is due to be held from November 19 to 26, and is set to bring together 28 of the 41 countries that will be present at next year’s Pan American Games.

Competition at Santa Marta 2022 is due to take place across ten sports - handball, soccer, wrestling, rugby, tennis and volleyball, all of which will take place on the beach, plus open water swimming, skateboarding, surfing and sailing.

Sailing has been part of every Pan American Games programme since the 1951 edition in Buenos Aires with the exception of the 1955 Games in Mexico City.

Brazil are the most successful nation in Pan American sailing with 39 gold medals.

Sailing at Santiago 2023 is due to take place from October 28 to November 5, with the Cofradía Náutica del Pácifico set to act as the main venue.