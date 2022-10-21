With a year to go until the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games begin, organisers have announced the event’s slogan - "Our meeting point".

The slogan, Nuestro punto de encuentro in Spanish, aspires "to bring together all the Americas through sport and its communities," according to the Organising Committee.

"Our meeting point will bring together not only the best exponents from the Americas, but also every person that feels identified with our fundamental pillars: highlighting high performance, community, inclusion and sustainability," read an official release.

"Santiago 2023, our meeting point, will bring together a whole city, country and continent."

In the area of inclusion, Santiago 2023 will become the first edition of this multi-sport event to use the same logo for the Pan American Games and Parapan American Games.

"Our focus is to change the perception about people with disabilities, showing the achievements of the best Para athletes of the Americas," organisers said.

"Generating awareness about Paralympic sport is changing the way of seeing people with disabilities."

Santiago 2023 has pledged to offer children, teenagers and seniors free tickets to attend the 56 sport competitions at the Games.

It will also offer an education programme that will provide "inclusive, diverse and sustainable training for teachers, children and young people to highlight the social role of physical activity."

Chile's first staging of the Pan American Games is now just a year away ©Getty Images

Organisers have also been keen to highlight sports popular with young people that will make their debut at the Pan American Games, such as breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Sporting competition will take place in numerous locations outside Santiago - such as Los Andes, Quillota, Valparaíso, Viña del Mar, Algarrobo, Pichilemu and San Pedro de la Paz - with more than 1,900 hours of live television broadcasts planned.

The infrastructure of the games will leave a material legacy for Chileans, it is also claimed.

The Parque Deportivo Estadio Nacional will be the biggest urban and sports park in South America, with 64 hectares that will include public courts and green spaces.

The volunteer programme, planned to involve 17,000 successful applicants, has as a goal equal participation between men and women.

"Our objective is to get the Games closer to the community," a Santiago 2023 release concluded.

"We work, permanently, with the 20 districts that will be hosts.

"We have also met with the neighbours to understand their aspirations and interests in relation with the execution of Santiago 2023, the most important multisport event staged in our country."