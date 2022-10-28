Santiago 2023 places on offer at ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championships

Qualification places for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are to be up for grabs when athletes compete at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World StandUp Paddle (SUP) and Paddleboard Championships in Puerto Rico.

The world’s best SUP and paddleboard athletes are poised to head to San Juan to participate in the tournament, scheduled to run from tomorrow until November 6.

The top four men and women from the Americas in both SUP surfing and SUP technical races will earn spots at Santiago 2023.

The event is set to return after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ISA has also insisted that the effects of Hurricane Fiona that struck Puetro Rico last month were "minimal", insisting "activities are back to normal".

Among the contenders for the gold medals include former champions Titouan Puyo of France, Lina Augaitis of Canada, Candice Appleby of the United States and Daniel Hasulyo of Hungary.

French duo Benoit Carpentier and Julen Marticorena, Spain’s Esperanza Barreras, Denmark’s Christian Andersen, Italy’s Claudio Nika and American Hunter Flueger are also poised to return to the World Championships keen to defend the titles they won in 2019.

Puerto Rico’' hopes will rest on the shoulders of Max Torres who will be aiming to go one better and win his first-ever ISA medal on home water after reaching the semi-finals three years ago.

The World Championships is set to feature eight medal disciplines including technical races in SUP and paddleboard, SUP surfing and a team relay race.

The ISA is one of two bodies claiming to be SUP's global governing body, along with the International Canoe Federation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled both can organise SUP events, but that the ISA should govern the sport at an Olympic level.