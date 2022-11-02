The University of Western Australia (UWA) and Murdoch University have been rewarded by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) for their achievement in its Healthy Campus programme.

Both institutions were promoted to bronze status in the initiative and received certificates and recognition at a ceremony in Perth which coincided with the UniSport Nationals.

The FISU Healthy Campus scheme aims to connect health, wellbeing, activity and sport across all aspects of university life and has more than 100 universities signed up to the programme.

It is a 100-point checklist of best practices in physical activity and sport, nutrition, disease prevention, mental and social health, risk behaviours, environment sustainability and social responsibility and programme management.

UWA was part of its pilot phase and is said to have assisted in the development of its foundations.

"We are delighted to receive this award for our involvement in the Healthy Campus program," said Ian Fitzpatrick, chief executive of UWA sport.

"The programme has enabled us to connect with other areas of the university and promote the work they are doing that can advance the health and wellbeing of students on our campus.





"The program is a way to also connect with a global network of universities and share best practice on relevant programs conducted at university campuses across the world."

Both universities feature in the Healthy Campus best practice guideline and have provided support and advice for other universities in the Oceania region who are considering being part of the program.

Murdoch University is focused on advancing its status to silver by the end of the year.

"Being a part of Healthy Campus is a key objective of Sport at Murdoch University," said Jaime Ball, manager of Murdoch Active, the department that looks after sport at the university.

"Healthy Campus has provided us with a platform to collectively work with other departments towards a common goal.

"This will not only improve the outcomes for students on campus, but it will also allow us to further advocate the importance of sport as a contributor to students outcomes."

Other universities in the Healthy Campus programme include Australian Catholic University, Queensland University of Technology and the University of Auckland.