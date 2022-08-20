The number of institutions signed up to the International University Sports Federation's (FISU) Healthy Campus scheme has topped 100 following the additions of the University of Baghdad and Beijing Institute of Technology.

There are now 101 universities in 32 countries in the process of getting the Healthy Campus label, or already with the certification.

A visit to FISU headquarters in Lausanne last month by members of the Iraqi University Sports Federation has been credited with driving the University of Baghdad to register.

"The Healthy Campus programme already has a positive impact on registered universities, such as better planning of internal activities towards achieving the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals, increased cohesion between units and departments and extensive learning from the promotion of good practices," said FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond.

"By reaching all members of the campus communities, especially students, through the promotion of health, well-being and active lifestyles, the programme is an excellent complement to FISU's mission."





So far, 47 universities have been certified under the Healthy Campus scheme.

Nineteen have been given the premier platinum certificate.

The scheme is designed to embed good lifestyle choices into the culture of a university campus, improving health and well-being standards in the process.

Reaching 100 registered universities has been praised by FISU Acting President Leonz Eder.

"The excellent collaboration between FISU and the National University Sports Federations to promote the Healthy Campus programme in each country explains this success," Eder said.