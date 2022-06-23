The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has signed a pledge with the European Commission called From Healthy Campus to Healthy Lifestyle! with the university body committing to developing sport across Europe with its Healthy Campus programme.

At the European Union Sport Forum in Lille, FISU Acting President Leonz Eder and European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel signed the agreement in line with the European Commission's HealthyLifestyle4All initiative.

It is also to launch a global campaign to encourage its members and universities to improve the approach to healthy lifestyles in universities.

"FISU works with university students and as such has a very important social responsibility role in promoting health, well-being as well as the objectives of sustainable development," said Eder.

"In that regard, the collaboration between universities and local communities is decisive.

"FISU has recognized that legacy and sustainability are priority topics and has included them in its Global Strategy 2027."

FISU's Healthy Campus is aimed at improving exercise in universities ©FISU

FISU recently became an official signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework to improve its sustainability goals and is looking to get support from sports leaders to collectively cut carbon emissions by half by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions "as soon as possible".

This pledge received the support of Kairis Ulp, policy officer in the directorate-general for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture of the European Commission.