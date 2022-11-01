UK Sport has awarded Breaking GB £135,000 ($155,000/€156,000) to assist the country's athletes during the qualification phase for the sport's Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

The money will be used to support a team of seven athletes with ambitions to secure one of the four places, for two men and two women, on Britain's team due to compete in the French capital.

"We're stoked with the award of the UK Sport investment fund, to support our gifted b-girls and b-boys in their preparation towards Paris 2024," said Breaking GB President Oliver Whittle.

"This is just the beginning of a journey of development and growth for our sport.

"The fact that Breaking will be taking its place alongside the other freestyle sports on the Place de la Concorde at the Olympic Games will be one of the most iconic moments in our history and will showcase breaking at the very highest level to the world."

The investment comes prior to the World DanceSport Federation European Breaking Championships in Manchester from November 5 to 6.

Breaking is set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024, with Britain awarded four qualification spots ©Paris 2024

"We are pleased to cement our support of breaking with this investment offer.

"With the best breakers from across Europe about to descend on Manchester for the European Championships, this is an exciting time for the sport.

"This investment illustrates our commitment to a wider group of sports and athletes in our Olympic and Paralympic high-performance community and we are excited about the prospect of British breakers playing their part in providing inspirational moments for new and existing sports fans alike to enjoy."

"We saw the immense success of new freestyle sports in Tokyo, including skateboarding and BMX freestyle which captured the imagination of the public and produced some of the iconic sporting moments of the Games.

"Breaking has the potential to produce similarly memorable moments in Paris."