Japan's Ami and Phil Wizard of Canada have taken the men's and women's crowns at the World Breaking Championships at Seoul's SK Handball Olympic Stadium.

Ami added to her World Games crown from Birmingham earlier this year after getting the better of Chinese teenager Liu Qing-Yi, also known as B-Girl 671, in the three-round final.

The experience advantage paid off as the judges gave Ami the final round by an 8-1 scoreline which saw her go one better than her second-place qualification finish.

An all-Japanese showdown took place in the women's bronze-medal match which saw last year's world champion Ayumi beat Riko.

"It is my pleasure to compete with the champion," said silver medallist Liu, as reported by Xinhua.

"I will continue to carve my moves, and I look forward to next year's World Championships."

Ami's victory added to her gold medal performance from the World Games earlier this year ©Getty Images

In the men's event Phil Wizard stole the show as he beat Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games bronze medallist Shigekix of Japan to top spot.

The Canadian stole the show, taking all three rounds by 8-1, 6-3, and 9-0 scores to claim his first world title.

He even had energy left over to do a final showcase dance in celebration.

United States' defending champion Victor, who beat Phil Wizard in last year's final, cruised past Ukraine's Kuzya 9-0, 8-1, 9-0 to clinch a podium place in the South Korean capital.

Breaking is set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 and as a result next year's World Championships will act as a qualification event.

A total of 32 athletes, 16 men and 16 women, are due to take part in the French capital.