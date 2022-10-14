French Dance Federation launches "Breaking for All" project as part of Paris 2024 build-up

The French Dance Federation has launched a project called "Breaking for All" as the discipline prepares to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

It is hoped that the scheme will promote breaking across France and increase knowledge of the sport in the build-up to a home Games.

Introducing breaking to young people and women will be main goals, as well as promoting it in schools and clubs.

Mass gatherings will be arranged to show off breaking, with the first of these due to take place at Les Halles in Paris tomorrow.

These free events are seen as a key way to expose people to the sport.

Breaking has been included for Paris 2024 after featuring at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

It was added in December 2020 as part of the International Olympic Committee's drive to appeal to younger audiences.

Breaking will make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Sixteen men and 16 women are due to compete in Paris, with a qualification system confirmed in August.

Twenty athletes will book their places through a three-leg Olympic Qualifier Series, while 10 will qualify from continental competitions.

The winners of the 2023 World DanceSport Federation World Championships will also earn Olympic berths, although a maximum of four athletes from each country can qualify.

Hosts France will be given one man and one woman should none of their athletes qualify by the other methods.