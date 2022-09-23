The Canadian Olympic Committee has (COC) has partnered with Abuse-Free Sport, an independent system to stop and address maltreatment in sport.

This tie-up is expected to be a welcome addition after multiple reports of abuse in Canadian sport recently.

Hockey Canada is engulfed in a sexual abuse scandal and has faced criticism following allegations of a CAD3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) settlement with a woman who claims she was abused by the country’s junior national team in 2018.

Boxing Canada and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton are two other governing bodies under scrutiny for safety and culture failures.

The partnership will see all COC stakeholders have access to Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) services, soon after the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport completes a transition period by December 21 2022.

"The COC recognizes that safe sport is everyone’s responsibility," David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of COC, said.

"We’re fully committed to doing our part to support a growing national movement that is changing the culture of sport in this country.

"As part of that commitment, we’re pleased to sign on to Abuse-Free Sport and to soon have the OSIC to administer our safe sport complaints.

Hockey is one of the several sports in Canada hit by abuse scandals ©Getty Images

"The sport community has been asking for just this kind of consistent national program. It is an important step forward for everyone involved in sport in Canada."

In June, the OSIC services were launched to investigate claims of abuse in Canadian sport.

However, the OSIC office can only attend to complaints by National Federations who have signed agreements with them.

Volleyball Canada, Weightlifting Canada, the Canada Games Council, Canadian Sport for Life, and the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic have already signed agreements with Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge setting an April 2023 deadline for others to follow suit.

COC is also working on completing a full adoption of the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS) during the transition.

This is done so COC can make required policy changes as part of the Abuse-Free Sport programme.

Athletes or participants who have suffered abuse in the past can access independent third-party services through the COC's independent case manager Rubin Thomlinson before December 21.