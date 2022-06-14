Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge has announced new measures to ensure organisations meet safe sport standards and athletes are given platforms to make their voices heard.

New eligibility requirements are set to come into force in April 2023 whereby organisations will need to meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport criteria to receive Government money.

St-Onge also highlighted the importance of the Office of Sport Integrity Commission (OSIC) which is due to become operational from Monday (June 20).

With CAD16 million (£10.3 million/$12.4 million/€11.8 million) due to be invested over the next three years, the OSIC is expected to provide a way for all participants in sport to report abuse and mistreatment.

St-Onge said the OSIC would gradually become mandatory for all national sporting organisation and help to "challenge the culture of silence".

She also announced formation of an athlete advisory committee to allow Sport Canada to obtain advice and guidance that "reflect the realities of athletes in Canada".

The new measures come with Canadian sport facing increasing scrutiny after recent safeguarding scandals in boxing, bobsleigh and skeleton and gymnastics.

"We can't change everything in a few weeks, but I wanted to follow up publicly on our discussions and some of the work that is underway," said St-Onge.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton is among several organisations that have been hit by safeguarding scandals ©Getty Images

"It's important to keep this dialogue going and to be able to tell athletes, families, organisations and their staff that the community is actively working to find solutions.

"From the discussions I've had, it's clear that there is a shared desire to improve.

"Today's measures are only part of the solution and they build on the work already done.

"We want a sport system where the well-being of athletes is just as important as their performance.

"We want a system that works for and with athletes.

"We want everyone to regain confidence in the system and the joy that sport brings to our lives."

David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), was among a number of sporting leaders who have praised St-Onge’s response to the crisis.

"These are significant steps that have been taken to help create a sport system that is free of maltreatment, and a system that is safe, welcoming, and inclusive for athletes at all levels of sport," said Shoemaker.

David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the COC, said the new measures can "help to create a sport system that is free of maltreatment" ©Getty Images

"This is incredibly important work for the entire sport community, and we will continue to do this work with Minister St-Onge and all of our sport partners to reimagine a better sport system in Canada."

Earlier this month, the COC announced a cash injection of CAD10 million (£6.35 million/$7.8 million/€7.4 million) into safe sport initiatives

Canada has seen several safeguarding storms of late, with Daniel Trépanier last month quitting as high-performance director of Boxing Canada following allegations that he oversaw serious safety and culture failures.

More than 230 former and current boxers signed an open letter demanding for Trépanier’s resignation.

It is alleged that homophobic and sexist comments were common inside the high-performance programme, athletes were forced to fight with concussion symptoms and favouritism regularly impacted team selection.

Dozens of current and past athletes also called on Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) leaders including President Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan to resign, citing a "toxic" culture and governance failures.

They remain in office and athletes have this month complained about non-disclosure clauses in their BCS contracts.

Such a clause "goes against the very principle of safe sports", St-Onge told The Canadian Press as BCS leaders continue to face criticism over their treatment of athletes.

Meanwhile, more than 300 athletes requested an independent investigation into a "toxic culture and abusive practices" at Gymnastics Canada.