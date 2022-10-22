Rowing Canada Aviron (RCA) has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport following a report which exposed a toxic culture within the organisation.

Abuse-Free Sport is an independent programme developed by the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) that aims to prevent and address mistreatment through education, training, and research.

As part of the deal, RCA will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as a central part of Abuse-Free Sport, following a transition period that will end no later than December 13.

The announcement comes in the same month an independent report into the high-performance programme at RCA was published, detailing culture failings including bullying going unchecked, poor communication and a disconnect between the organisation and its athletes.

"We're pleased to sign on to Abuse-Free Sport and to have the OSIC administer certain safe sport complaints starting in mid-December," said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, RCA director of partnerships and sport development.

"The sport community is in need of a consistent national safe sport programme and this is a great step forward for everyone involved in sport in Canada.

"We look forward to working with the SDRCC."

Rowing Canada Aviron is one of multiple governing bodies in the country to have faced criticism over safeguarding failures ©Getty Images

The RCA has adopted the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport which is a requirement before it can become part of Abuse-Free Sport.

The transition period is set to be used by RCA to update its safe sport policies, complete consent forms, and share information with members.

Law firm Rubin Thomlinson conducted a six-month investigation into RCA's elite programme.

In a survey of 124 people, more than half - 64 - said they had a negative or very negative opinion of the high-performance set-up, compared to less than a quarter who found it positive - just 27 respondents.

RCA is not the only Canadian governing body that has come under fire recently for culture failings.

Hockey Canada had its access to public funds frozen over mishandling of sexual misconduct claims, which ultimately led to the President and entire Board of Directors resigning.

National governing bodies for boxing, bobsleigh and skeleton, and gymnastics have also come under fire, among others.