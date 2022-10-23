FIFA called on to ban Iran from World Cup in Qatar after protests

Alongside Spanish law firm Ruiz-Herta and Crespo, an unnamed group of Iranian sporting personalities has sent a formal request to FIFA to ban Iran from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The collective has claimed that the country's Government has breached FIFA values and statutes by not allowing women to enter stadia in Iran.

"The FIFA Council can and must immediately suspend Iran," a statement read.

"FIFA shouldn't allow participation by a country that is actively persecuting its women, athletes and children only for their exercising their most basic human rights."

The call comes against the backdrop of a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities against widespread anti-Government protests which began following the death of Mahsa Amini.

"Iran's brutality and belligerence towards its own people has reached a tipping point, demanding an unequivocal and firm disassociation from the footballing and sports world," a statement read.

"Women have been consistently denied access to stadia across the country and systematically excluded from the football ecosystem in Iran, which sharply contrasts with FIFA's values and statutes.

Iranian journalist and women's rights activist @AlinejadMasih says in collaboration with a Spanish law firm, "a formal request has been sent to @FIFAcom to suspend Iran's Football Federation with immediate effect, and therefore effectively ban them from the 2022 World Cup."

"If women are not allowed into stadia across the country, and the Iranian Football Federation is simply following and enforcing Governmental guidelines, they cannot be seen as an independent organisation and free from any form or kind of influence.

"This is a violation of (Article 19) of Fifa's statutes."

Although there is not an official ban on women entering sports venues, they are frequently denied entry.

Amini was arrested for not wearing a hijab as seen fit by Iran's so-called morality police.

While police say she had a heart attack, fell into a coma and died two days later, women who were detained with Amini said she was severely beaten by the authorities, which led to a cerebral haemorrhage and stroke.

Iran has been drawn into Group B alongside England, Wales, and the United States at the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18.