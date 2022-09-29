Kit supplier Hummel has unveiled new "toned down" shirt designs for Denmark in protest against Qatar staging the FIFA World Cup, claiming the tournament has "cost thousands of people their lives".

The Danish manufacturer said it hopes the three monochrome kits will "make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers".

Among the design is an all-black third kit which Hummel claims represents the "colour of mourning".

The all-red home and all-white away shirts also feature "toned down" badges and Hummel’s iconic chevrons.

"With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message," Hummel wrote on Instagram.

"They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

"That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons.

"We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.

"We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.





"We believe that sport should bring people together.

"And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement."

It is not the first time Denmark has protested against Qatar’s human rights record as players wore t-shirts with the slogan "football supports change" before March's qualifier against Moldova, following a similar move by the Dutch, German and Norwegian teams.

Qatar has faced fierce scrutiny since winning the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup for its labour laws and the treatment of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who helped build the infrastructure needed to stage such an event.

More than 6,500 migrant workers are reported to have died in Qatar from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka since 2010, with 37 of these directly linked to World Cup projects.

However, Qatar continue to refute those figures and the country's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has hit back at Hummel’s new designs, insisting it has made "significant reforms" to its labour system to ensure "improved living conditions".

"Through our collaboration with the UEFA Working Group and various other platforms led by FIFA and other independent groups, we have engaged in robust and transparent dialogue with the DBU [Danish Football Association]," a statement from the Supreme Committee (SC) read.

Qatar's treatment of migrant workers has come under scrutiny as the country prepares to host next year's FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

"This dialogue resulted in a better understanding of the progress made, the challenges faced, and the legacy we will deliver beyond 2022.

"For that reason, we dispute Hummel's claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives.

"Furthermore, we whole-heartedly reject the trivialising our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup™️ stadiums and other tournament projects.

"That same commitment now extends to 150,000 workers across various tournament services and 40,000 workers in the hospitality sector.

"The onus should always be on countries to do more to protect the rights of peoples all over the world, including in Denmark.

"The SC's work is recognised by numerous entities within the international human rights community as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives.

"Qatar's reforms are acknowledged by the International Labour Organisation and International Trade Union Confederation as a benchmark in the region.

"Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey.

"We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the SC, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel."