Organisers of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games plan to stage five test events between May and July next year.

The new timeline for test events has been outlined after the event was delayed by 12 months because of China's COVID-19 restrictions.

All 19 competition venues have been built to completion, according to the Organising Committee.

Twenty-two sports are on the programme for next year's Asian Para Games, with go, football, canoeing, rowing and taekwondo added to the Indonesia 2018 agenda and bowling axed.

New dates of October 22 to 28 next year have been set for the Asian Para Games.

It is among a number of sporting events in China to be either cancelled or delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis, with the nation's borders still largely shut as it pursues a "zero-COVID" strategy.

China did stage the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year, inside a "closed-loop management system" which kept all participants away from the Chinese public. 

The schedule of COVID-19-hit international events has also brought China's record on human rights under scrutiny.

Several Western nations took part in a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 citing China's persecution of Uyghur Muslims but Asian countries largely did not join. 

The United Nations (UN) has found that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in the Xinjiang region against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

China disputes the UN findings.

China has held the Asian Para Games once before, in Guangzhou in 2010.