Chinese Paralympic champions Zheng Xiongying, Chen Liangliang and Tan Yujiao shared their Olympic experiences and other stories to an audience at a Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lecture.

Zheng's string of success includes winning gold in women's sitting volleyball at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before moving on to become the head of the Zhejiang women's team in her specialist sport.

Her vast experience means she can provide advise on how to improve Asian Games venues to ensure their facilities are more user-friendly.

"Sports enable me to realise my own value," she told the audience at the seventh Asian Games lecture.

"People with impaired legs or hands can also pursue their Olympic dreams."

Meanwhile, goalball athlete Chen played the guitar and sung to the crowd to highlight his bravery.

"Although I am physically impaired, I am not lacking of courage to meet challenges in life," Chen, a Beijing 2008 and 2010 Asian Para Games gold medallist, said

Tan Yujiao is preparing to reclaim her 67kg powerlifting gold medal at Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

Tan, who won back-to-back 67 kilograms titles in powerlifting, also addressed the attendees from the podium.

She is currently working at Xiaoshan International Airport but is preparing to follow up her Asian Para Games triumph in 2018.

Six-time Paralympic champion Du Jianping and two-time Tokyo 2020 title winner Jiang Yuyan, who both won their respective medals in swimming, also made speeches.

Jiang achieved three Asian Para Games golds last time out at Jakarta 2018.

The Asian Para Games are set to take place between October 22 and 28 next year after being delayed alongside the Asian Games due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.