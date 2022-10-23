Xi Jinping is to remain Chinese President until 2027 ©Getty Images

Xi Jinping is to continue as President of China for at least another five years after breaking a decades-long tradition of a two-term limit, meaning he will lead the country heading into major sporting events such as the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

He announced his intention to remain general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party at the latest Congress, making him the de facto President of the totalitarian state.

A zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 has also been one of his main policies during the pandemic, which has affected the nation's ability to host sporting events, with nationwide restrictions leading to cancellations and postponements.

Among them have been the Chinese Grand Prix in Formula One, which has still not made a return to the calendar, while the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games were held under strict restrictions for all participants in a bubble format.

Hangzhou has supposed to hold the Asian Games in September this year, but due to restrictions was pushed back to 2023 - while the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games were scheduled to be held in Chengdu in 2021, which has been pushed back to 2023.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder recently told insidethegames that it would be the last chance for Chengdu to hold the event.

In 2018, Xi removed the two-term limit for the role of President, allowing himself to remain as leader indefinitely. 

Hangzhou is to host the Asian Games in 2023 ©Getty Images
Hangzhou is to host the Asian Games in 2023 ©Getty Images

His next term is set to end in 2027.

Following the death of Mao Zedong in 1976, Chinese officials instated the two-term limit in 1982 into the nation's constitution. 

Former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang has become the new premier of the country - replacing Li Keqiang as the second-most powerful figure in the country.

Xi's predecessor, former President Hu Jintao, was also seen being escorted out of the Congress despite resistance. 

Chinese state media said this was due to Hu being unwell.

Among those to congratulate Xi was Russian President Vladimir Putin who said he was looking forward to developing the "comprehensive relationship" between the countries.

He was notably a guest of Xi's at the Beijing 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony, weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, where he declared friendship between the countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also sent a letter of congratulations to the Chinese President, according to the country's state news agency KCNA.