The International Surfing Association (ISA) and the International Canoe Federation (ICF) have announced respective sporting events in the stand-up (SUP) paddle discipline, the origin of a long-standing rivalry between the two International Federations.

These were made within 24 hours of each other.

Puerto Rico is scheduled to hold the 2022 ISA World StandUp Paddle and Paddleboard Championship from October 28 to November 6 in the capital San Juan.

It is set to be the ninth edition of the event, with the last competition taking place in El Salvador in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event is expected to exceed the participation figures from three years ago, which saw 161 athletes from 27 countries compete.

"The global SUP community can now look forward with certainty to another great edition of the ISA World Championship event later this year," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

"After the last two years of difficult times for everyone, we want to show our ongoing commitment to developing and showcasing the sport of SUP.

"Staging the best world-class SUP competitions in great destinations like Puerto Rico is a key part of that commitment.

"As the ISA's investment in SUP continues to grow, we are excited to take our flagship SUP event to beautiful Puerto Rico, a location steeped in surfing and SUP culture.

"As the governing body for SUP at the Olympic level, the ISA is determined to build on great events like this to demonstrate the exceptional value of SUP as a potential Olympic discipline."

The International Surfing Association governs SUP on an Olympic level ©Getty Images

Across the divide, the ICF announced a partnership with the American competition, the Carolina Cup, which is to act as an ICF ranking race for both technical and long distance courses too.

Under this agreement, athletes competing will have a chance to pre-qualify for the main draw of the ICF World Championships in Gdynia in Poland.

"With the International Canoe Federation's long-established base in paddle sports, we look forward to being the first stop on the ICF point series that qualifies for their Championships," said Carolina Cup race director Mark Schmidt.

This is scheduled to take place on April 30 and May 1.

Thun in Switzerland is set to open the ICF World Cup in SUP, followed by legs in Prague, Salzburg and Budapest.

A confrontation between the two bodies arose in 2017 when the ICF attempted to claim ownership of SUP, even though the ISA has been heavily involved in the discipline and ran World Championships in it since 2012.

ISA opened a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2018 over the governance issue.

CAS ruled in August 2020 that both organisations could hold SUP events, but the ISA would remain the International Federation to govern the sport at Olympic level.