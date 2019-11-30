The Surf City El Salvador International Surfing Association World StandUp Paddle and Paddleboard Championship will act as a catalyst for the development of Central American surfing, according to Guatemalan team manager Pedro Vergara Barrios.

Vergara Barrios is one of eight Guatemalan athletes who competed during eight days of competition here at El Sunzal beach = and he expects a bright SUP future for the region.

"This event has been amazing and it just represents the start for Central America." the 47-year-old said.

"Cristine Kelso and Arturo Del Busto from Panama really believe in SUP and they have a team that has promoted SUP for 10 years.

"In Costa Rica there are people doing SUP, but the country is better known for surfing and Nicaragua also have a champion for the area.

"El Salvador is the newest country and they have been really practising the SUP surf, but have just one guy in SUP racing."

Vergara Barrios said the strong logistics and infrastructure in El Salvador will help the country rise to be the top nation in the region.

He added: "For sure, they [El Salvador] will catch up and overtake the Central American countries.

"They have a strong president [Nayib Bukele] and he made this happen.

"I am sure they will be super strong in the next few years."

El Salvador Minister for Tourism Morena Valdez presents the Guatemalan team with coffee from the region ©ITG

The Guatemalan team was boosted by a $12,500 (£9,700/€11,300) grant from the Guatemalan Surfing Association, National Olympic Committee of Guatemala and Confederation of Sport.

The opportunity to travel three hours south to El Sunzal has opened dialogue for the region's nations.

"Every time we see each other we discuss meetings and will look to create a joint committee so we can make more events and visit different countries," added Vergara Barrios, who started training people in surfing in his native Guatemala in 2005.

"Our country is not known as a surf or SUP country - we are the new kids in the hood and we try to do the best so our country and federations take this seriously.

"I am maybe the only crazy guy in Guatemala that loves and has this passion for SUP since competing for the first time in Nicaragua [at the ISA World Championships] in 2014.

Yulika Andrea Torres is one of just eight Guatemalan surfers competing at El Sunzal beach ©ISA

"We got a really good result with four guys - on that day my life changed and I decided to spread this sport."

At the 2014 World Championship, Guatemala finished 13th, but the development the nation has seen under Vergara Barrios' ambitions sees them ranked ninth in El Salvador with just one day to go.

"I don't believe today that I wake up to see we are ranking ninth out of 27 countries.

"If every athlete works this discipline and we prepare the boards and training, we can stay in the top 10."

With Guatemala being a third-world country, Vergara Barrios says the main issue is for people being able to afford the sport.

He added: "Eighty per cent of people come from a Mayan culture and that means 70 per cent of people do not have money.

"We cannot buy boards for everybody, but if we could get 50 to 70 boards together it would be a brilliant push for the sport.

"The whole team has done a great job and we are excited for the future."