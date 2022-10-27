Hosts Mexico dominate at FISU America Games as Ortiz and Perez star on track

Mexico made home advantage count with a dominant display at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) America Games in Merida.

The host nation topped the standings with 182 medals including 89 golds, 52 silvers and 41 bronzes.

Most of Mexico's success came in taekwondo where they achieved 14 golds in a 23-medal haul.

They also racked up 13 golds in judo and 35 titles in athletics as they proved the dominant nation at the Games.

Mexican sprinter Monica Ortiz was among the stars of the Games, winning gold in the 200 metres and 4x100m relay as well as silver in the 100m.

Anny Bassi of Brazil proved to be Ortiz’s main challenger as she also clinched three medals including silver in the 100m, bronze in the 200m and silver in the 4x100m relay.

Dominican Republic sprinter Franquelo Perez also starred on the track, capturing a hat-trick of golds following success in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

There were also double delight for Mexico's Juan Carvajal who claimed 1500m and 5,000m golds.

Brazil enjoyed success in the team sports, capturing golds for both men and women in volleyball and futsal, while Mexico won both the men's and women's titles on the basketball court at Poliforum Zamna.

The United States finished second in the medal table with 66, including 13 golds, while Brazil placed third with 20 golds and 45 medals overall.

Eleven sports were played across 11 days at the second edition of the FISU America Games.