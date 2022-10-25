The University of Sydney has won the 2022 national championship after topping the table with 16 pennants.

They are the first champions since the full return of university sport in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of eight individual national championships were held this year, with the final one culminating in Perth last week.

"Congratulations to all competing teams, universities and officials on a great week of competition, in particular, congratulations to USYD for winning the overall champions title," UniSport Australia chief executive Mark Sinderberry said.

Sinderberry also thanked volunteers in Perth who helped host the last event.

The University of Technology Sydney finished second while the University of Melbourne bagged the third place.

"Sydney Uni Sport and Fitness proudly congratulates and thanks our 300-plus students, coaches, UTMs and staff for their extraordinary efforts and commitment to our 2022 intervarsity campaign," Sydney Uni Sport and Fitness (SUSF) chief executive Ed Smith said.

"SUSF also thanks the University of Sydney for its ongoing support and UniSport and our Western Australian universities for hosting such a great experience for thousands of students."

Western Sydney University won the John White Spirit Award for the year while the Doug Ellis Per Capita Award went to Bond University.