European Athletics has signed a four-year partnership agreement with track manufacturer Conica, which will run until the end of 2026.

Conica will be designated as an Official Supplier at events where their tracks are used.

The European Athletics events covered by the agreement are: the 2024 and 2026 European Athletics Championships; 2023 and 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships; 2023 and 2025 European Athletics Team Championships 1st Division; 2023 and 2025 European Athletics U23 Championships; 2023 and 2025 European Athletics U20 Championships and the 2024 and 2026 European Athletics U18 Championships.

As a Preferred Supplier/Official Supplier of European Athletics, Conica will benefit from core marketing rights that include advertising board visibility at the above events, exposure on Eurovision's pan-European free-to-air broadcast coverage and European Athletics live streaming, digital rights, digital exposure via European Athletics communications channels, ticketing, and VIP hospitality.

Multiple European Athletics events until 2026 is set to be covered by the agreement ©Getty Images

"I am very happy to welcome Conica into the European Athletics family," said European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov.

"A number of Europe's leading athletics meetings have been held on Conica tracks in recent years so we have known for a long time, and at first-hand, how good their products are.

"I am sure this will be a very productive partnership for our sport as both Conica and European Athletics have the same core values including a dedication and devotion to developing our wonderful sport with both of us also committed to making athletics more sustainable."

Conica chief commercial officer Lara Guillod added: "We can offer system solutions in sports facility construction that can be tailored to climatic conditions and the specific requirements of a sport.

"This is especially relevant to athletics in Europe and it is motivated by Conica's ambitions of always providing the best track an athlete can get, wherever they may be."

Christian Milz, European Athletics chief executive, added: "This is the latest in a series of Partnership Agreements that European Athletics have signed during 2022 and once again shows the strength of our brand and the commercial value it holds, especially in the wake of our hugely successful European Athletics Championships in Munich this summer that we can proudly say was the best ever."