European Championship silver medallist Abdelwahed suspended for use or presence of meldonium

Ahmed Abdelwahed, who won silver in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase at the European Championships in Munich, has been provisionally suspended for the presence or use of meldonium.

The Italian athlete, 26, took silver behind his compatriot Osama Zoghlami in Germany last month.

Abdelwahed reached the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase final at last year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing in 14th place.

Ahmed Abdelwahed, left, claimed men's 3,000 metres steeplechase silver at the European Championships behind compatriot Osama Zoghlami ©Getty Images

Meldonium has been on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of banned substances for athletes since 2016.

The presence or use of meldonium by an athlete contravenes articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the WADA Code.