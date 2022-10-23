Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and Norwegian distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared the title of European Men's Athlete of the Year while Dutch hurdler Femke Bol was recognised as the Women's Athlete of the Year, at the Golden Tracks awards ceremony in Tallinn.

Duplantis and Ingebrigtsen both secured gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene earlier this year, and followed up with European titles.

The Swede lost just one pole vault competition this year - finishing second to Filipino Ernest Obiena at the tail end of the season in Brussels - and set world records indoors and outdoors this season at the European Indoor Championships and World Athletics Championships.

Ingebrigtsen claimed the men's 5,000 metres title at the World Championships and silver in the 1500m, followed by a double at the European Championships over 1500m and 5,000m.

Both were joint-winners of the Rising Star award in 2018 too.

European long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou from Greece was also shortlisted alongside the pair.

Femke Bol won three golds at the 2022 European Championships ©Getty Images

Bol finished second in the women's 400m hurdles final at the World Championships behind world-record breaker Sydney McLaughlin from the United States, before claiming a hat-trick of gold medals at the European Championships.

As well as winning her favoured hurdles discipline, the Dutch athlete took the 400m flat title, as well as the 4x400m relay gold with The Netherlands.

"I think the only other person to win three gold medals like this at a European Athletics Championships was my compatriot Fanny Blankers-Koen," said Bol at the ceremony.

"I'm not a superstar like her yet but one day I hope to be and this just gives me extra motivation."

Ukrainian world indoor and European high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Belgian world and European heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam were also shortlisted.

Young Greek javelin thrower Elina Tzengko and Lithuanian discus prodigy Mykolas Alekna were named the rising stars in the women's and men's categories too.

Iolanta Khropach of Ukraine was the first winner of the European Athletics Member Federation Award, while Bosnia and Herzegovina's Kada Delic-Selimovic and Estonia's Heiko Vaat won coaching accolades.

Nahuel Carabana of Andorra won the European Athletics Fair Play Award for sacrificing his race to assist an injured opponent during the men's 3,000m steeplechase heats at the European Championships.