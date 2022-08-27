The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) helped the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) to host the second International Anti-Doping Symposium and is said to be pleased with its contribution.

The Symposium was first held in 2019 by the Chinese organisation and the latest edition was hailed as a welcome addition to the clean sport calendar.

This year's event was held under the theme "Science and Technology: Innovate to Raise the Game for Clean Sport" and attracted almost 1,200 participants.

"For everyone involved in anti-doping, collaboration and cooperation is absolutely essential," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"For China and the rest of the Asia region to play a role in strengthening the global anti-doping movement, Governments, sports federations, national and regional anti-doping organisations, and WADA must all work together.

"Ultimately, it is our mutual objective to raise the game and empower athletes.

"We must give them the tools they need to compete clean, and therefore Play True, throughout their careers.

"The solutions are found not by working alone but by joining forces… by collaborating.

"No single body can do it on its own.

"It requires cooperation from all concerned.

"This is this same philosophy that led to WADA's creation 23 years ago, and it remains true today.

"If we work together as one, we can achieve anything."

Its agenda focused on how scientific and technological research is strengthening the protection of clean sport around the world.

"Science, technology and innovation are central to WADA's mission as we look forward to the future of anti-doping," Bańka said about the Symposium's theme.

"It is imperative that we keep pushing the boundaries of scientific and technological advancement.

"For me, the key aspect is research.

"Thanks to an increase of WADA's budget for 2023-2025, approved by our Foundation Board in May of this year, we have committed to investing $4.8 million (£4 million/€4.8 million) in 2024 and $6.6 million (£5.6 million/€6.6 million) in 2025 into scientific research."