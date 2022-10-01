A list of 22 candidates has been announced by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in the run-up to next month’s elections for the 2023 National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) Expert Advisory Group.

Votes will be cast online between November 1 and 3 to select 10 representatives, with each of the five regions involved staging its own election to provide two successful candidates.

Unless a second round is required due to a tied result, the elected candidates will be confirmed by the election scrutineer on November 4 and will be announced by WADA shortly after.

WADA President Witold Bańka said: "WADA’s NADO Expert Advisory Group has always played a very important role for the agency and clean sport.

WADA President Witold Bańka has hailed "a tremendous step forward" in the organisation's governance ©Getty Images

"Based on recent governance reforms approved by WADA’s Foundation Board, the Advisory Group will now be elected and NADOs will be represented on our Board.

"This is a tremendous step forward in enhancing the voice of National Anti-Doping Organisations within WADA and in further strengthening the agency’s governance."

Europe and Asia are each fielding six candidates, Africa have four and the Americas and Oceania have three each.

Rune Andersen, chair of WADA’s current NADO Expert Advisory Group, added: "NADOs play a critical role in protecting clean sport.

"The governance reforms strengthening the NADO Expert Advisory Group and providing for two Foundation Board members are a significant step forward.

"It is important for all NADOs to participate in the election process to ensure strong and effective representation within WADA."

A list of and profiles for each candidate can be found here