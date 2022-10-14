The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that 12 social science research projects will receive a share of more than $475,000 (£420,000/€490,000).

Three of those projects are from the United Kingdom, with the others coming from Luxembourg, Kenya, Italy, Chile, United States, Rwanda, Mexico and Portugal.

The successful projects were approved by WADA's Executive Committee earlier this year after 65 applicants had expressed an interest.

The funding is part of WADA's Social Research Grant Program.

"Investing in impactful research is an important part of WADA's 2020-2024 Strategic Plan," said WADA director general Olivier Niggli.

"Human behaviour is at the root of anti-doping, and our investment in Social Science Research advances our understanding of the clean sport behaviors we are seeking to develop and reinforce.

"It allows us to delve deeper into why some athletes threaten the integrity of clean sport by breaking the rules.

WADA director general Oliver Niggli said the research projects played a "vital role" in developing policies ©Getty Images

"The research outcomes play a vital role in improving WADA’s ability to develop effective policies and implement initiatives that enhance the sporting experience for athletes around the world."

The list features two tier-one projects from the University of Birmingham in Britain and the International University of Health, Exercise and Sports in Luxembourg that are set to receive the largest sum of money.

"WADA’s Social Science Research Grant Program is a fundamental component of our efforts to prevent doping in sport," said WADA director of education Amanda Hudson.

"Since the launch of our Social Science Research Strategy for 2020-2024, we have reviewed, revised and improved the SSR Grant Program.

"As such, it continues to produce key insights and research outcomes that can inform policy and, equally, provide greater opportunities for research at regional levels to help improve the relevancy of programs.

"These improvements are having a very positive impact as over 72 per cent of the expression of interests received and 50 per cent of the funded projects are from traditionally underfunded regions.

"We look forward to the research outcomes from this year's projects.

"The funding awarded in 2022 builds on last year’s record-setting amount of $475,000 which, once again, demonstrates WADA's commitment to its research initiatives."

The full list of the winning projects can be read here.