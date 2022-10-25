Explore Edmonton director of sport and culture, Cindy Medynski, has announced plans to engage with the indigenous people of the city by giving away 150 tickets to the eight groups for the upcoming International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup event in Big Air.

At the smartcities & sport summit here, Medynski stressed the importance of reconciliation with indigenous communities - a policy that has spread across Canada - by ensuring their people remain part of the discussions.

"Edmonton is located on treaty six territory and is home to the second largest indigenous population in Canada," said Medynski.

"We have a major responsibility to respect this land and hosting events is no exception.

"This is why we have created opportunities for Canada Snowboard to engage with the indigenous community to include them in the planning announcement."

Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium is set to host a Big Air World Cup leg ©Getty Images

The mascot for the event, the Star Homie is based on ancient rock paintings and the territory of Amiskw aciw askahikan.

It's symbolism features the sun for the star people as well as a nod to the river.

The FIS Snowboard World Cup Big Air leg in Edmonton is scheduled for December 10, and is due to take place in the 56,400-capacity Commonwealth Stadium in the city.