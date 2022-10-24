Bangladesh produced a scintillating bowling performance to begin their Men's T20 World Cup campaign while South Africa and Zimbabwe shared the spoils in Hobart.

Russell Domingo's side only managed to notch up 144 runs in the opening innings against The Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval but player of the match Taskin Ahmed amassed four wickets to ensure victory.

The 27-year-old set the tone instantly when he removed Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd with the first two balls of the Dutch run chase.

He then dismissed Colin Ackermann and Shariz Ahmed on the way to career-best figures of four for 25 from four overs.

Ackermann was the match's leading run-scorer with 62 as the Dutch were bowled out for 135.

Shakib and Litton Das are among Bangladesh's most experienced batters, but the pair combined for just 16 runs between them.

It was down to Afif Hossain to step up and the young left-hander produced the goods with a quickfire 38 from 27 deliveries to ensure his team was able to post a decent total.

In the next fixture, South Africa and Zimbabwe had to settle for a point each as their encounter was affected by rain before being abandoned without a result reached.

Initially, the match was reduced to nine overs per side due to rain delaying the scheduled start.

Zimbabwe scored 79 for four with the bat before the Proteas were set a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target of 85 to chase down.

That was then reduced to 64 from seven overs after an interruption.

South Africa were cruising towards the target, on 51 runs.

With rain falling, and Zimbabwe only bowling slow bowlers after incidents of their players slipping over in increasingly tricky conditions, the umpires decided to abandon the match.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock led the charge with an unbeaten 47 from 18 deliveries.

A single fixture is scheduled to take place tomorrow with Australia due to face Sri Lanka in Perth.