India win dramatic last ball contest against Pakistan at Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

India's Virat Kohli was the hero at the end of his country's International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup tie with fierce rivals Pakistan, scoring with the final ball to complete a comeback for the nation at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Pakistan batted first, but their captain Babar Azam walked for an lbw after just one run on the board, and Mohammed Rizwan was soon out too with the score at 15/2.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed were pivotal to Pakistan's form in the middle, scoring 103 runs between them, with Masood finishing not out.

Ahmed was dismissed after 51 runs, with only Shaheen Afridi scoring more than 10 in the rest of the team following.

After 20 overs, the team had 159 runs with eight wickets.

India had a similarly difficult start, losing captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after 10 runs, and lost Suryakumar Yadav after 26.

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮

Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

Axar Patel went out at 31 runs, making room for Kohli and Hardik Pandya to sweep up 82 and 40 runs each.

Kohli finished not out in the end as drama continued in the last couple of overs.

Pakistani bowler Mohammad Nawaz had a great start, but lost composure at the end, conceding a free hit to India, with Kohli managing to still score six to add insult to injury.

Another ball ran wide to give India an automatic run, while a cross-spinning dead ball gave the batters even more hope.

Dinesh Karthik was then stumped meaning India had to score two from the final ball.

Nawaz bowled wide meaning India needed just one run - and Kohli hit it long to surpass the threshold, sending the thousands of fans into hysteria.

Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/hAcbuYGa1H — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2022

India scored 160 runs and won by four wickets.

Sri Lanka won their opener in the Super 12 stage too, needing only 15 overs to defeat Ireland by nine wickets.

Ireland batted first to score 128 runs, with Paul Stirling scoring 34 runs and Harry Tector adding 45.

Only three batters played for Sri Lanka, with Kusal Mendis finishing 68 not out alongside Charith Asalanka on 31 runs to finish on 133 with one wicket down.