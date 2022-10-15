Australia primed for title defence at first home Men's T20 World Cup

Australia are ready to defend their title on home soil at the Men's T20 World Cup, which begins in Geelong tomorrow but will not feature the hosts for another week.

The Australians won the tournament for the first time in the United Arab Emirates last year, and are now staging the International Cricket Council (ICC) event for the first time.

It will begin with what is in effect a qualifier as eight teams compete for four places in the so-called Super 12s.

The top eight teams from the previous tournament enter the World Cup at that stage.

The Netherlands, Namibia, new Asian champions Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are in Group A.

Sri Lanka, who won this event in 2014, are due to face Namibia in the first match at Kardinia Park.

They recently went undefeated to win the 20-over Asia Cup - an event moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE because of the economic crisis - so are heavy favourites to advance.

David Wiese, a former South Africa international, figures to be Namibia's talisman.

The West Indies - the only team to win the competition twice - Ireland, Zimbabwe and Scotland are in Group B.

Shimron Hetmyer is not in the West Indian squad after missing his flight to Australia, while Ireland are without Kevin O'Brien - one of the select few cricketers to have scored centuries in Test, one-day international and T20 international cricket.

Three of last year's four semi-finalists are in Group 1 for the main round - Australia, runners-up New Zealand and England.

A somewhat new-look England team will be led by captain Jos Buttler, but he cannot open the batting with Jonny Bairstow following the latter breaking a leg in a freak golf accident.

The addition of Tim David is the only change to Australia's World Cup-winning squad from last year.

New Zealand are seeking a first T20 World Cup and the same goes for Afghanistan, who are also in the group.

Rashid Khan, often regarded as the best T20 bowler in the world, headlines the Afghanistan squad.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan, once again drawn together, South Africa and Bangladesh are in Group 2, to be joined by two others.

Sri Lanka enter the World Cup in good form, having recently become Asian champions ©Getty Images

India, who have not won the T20 World Cup since the first edition in 2007, will be without the leading bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is injured.

Pakistan can boast the top-ranked and third-ranked batters in the ICC's T20 rankings, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan captains Bangladesh, while South Africa have a fast-bowling arsenal which could be well-suited to Australian conditions.

Two teams will advance from each Super 12s group, with semi-finals scheduled for November 9 and 10.

The final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, is due to be played on November 13.

The Gabba - set to be a key venue come the Brisbane 2032 Olympics - is among the stadiums hosting games.

T20 cricket is being proposed for Olympic inclusion by the ICC, which has made a nine-sport shortlist for being added to the Los Angeles 2028 programme.