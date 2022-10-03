More players to compete as FIFAe announces return of FIFAe Finals

FIFAe has announced the schedule for next summer, which will see the return of the FIFAe Finals.

More nations, clubs and players are set to participate in FIFAe competitions, which will start at the end of September.

Players can qualify for the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023, presented by EA SPORTS as a team.

They can represent their country in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 and compete as individuals in the FIFAe World Cup 2023.

A total of 24 players, clubs and nations will each compete at their respective series’ pinnacle event.

A total prize money of $1.2 million (£1.06 million/€1.2) will be distributed at the FIFAe Finals 2023.

Players will also be getting prizes for qualification events throughout the season.

"Following the positive feedback from the FIFAe Finals 2022, we’ll continue to double down on co-creating with fans, teams and stakeholders whilst offering more opportunities for partners with FIFA’s new commercial structure for football gaming and esports," said Romy Gai, chief business officer at FIFA.

As we get ready for the new #FIFAe season and the 2023 #FIFAe Finals, let's look back at the 3 weeks in Bella Arena 🇩🇰 we had this summer 😍



Here's the recap you've been waiting for 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qpU2un98z5 — FIFAe (@FIFAe) September 30, 2022

"This season will further cement the FIFAe competitions as the climax for the world’s best and a place for the entire community to share their passion."

More than 780 clubs and over 80 nations took part in the various events last season.

For the first time in FIFA’s history, the 2023 season will see brands enter different esports partnerships because of the new commercial structure.

FIFAe has stressed that more focus will be given to creating a positive impact through 'The Good Game Promise' initiative.