Ryusei Gonda of Japan has been awarded the title of MVP of the U-23 Baseball World Cup after helping his country beat South Korea in the final at the Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium.

Gonda featured in seven games, including the final and earned five saves.

In his seven innings, he struck out five and allowed only one run on two hits.

"Today we played the final. We all know what we are supposed to do in a game like this," Gonda said after the final.

"Throughout the tournament, I look at it as if we went successfully through different challenges as it went by.

"But my teammates and I all believe that the most important thing is to do our job, and we go from there."

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) also announced the All-World Team.

Ren Tomida of Japan was the top starting pitcher while the best relief pitcher award went to compatriot Gonda.

Hiroki Nakagawa bagged the All-World third baseman while Ren Onishi was judged best designated hitter.

Venezuela's David Garcia took the All-World catcher title.

The rest of the All-World team features Venezuelan Jesus Chirinos as the first baseman, Colombian Carlos Arroyo as the second baseman and Christian Rodriguez of Cuba as the shortstop.

Chen Tso Tseng of Chinese Taipei, Ezequiel Pagan of Puerto Rico and Australian Christopher Burke were part of the All-World outfield.