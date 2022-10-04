COVID-19 countermeasures to be enforced at Under-23 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan

COVID-19 countermeasures including no exchange of line-ups and teams not sharing rosin bags and pine tar are to be enforced at the Under-23 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) is to participate in a Health and Safety Committee, along with local organisers and health authorities, to oversee the implementation of health and safety measures.

Teams, officials and staff from the WBSC and Organising Committee are to live in what has been dubbed a "protected environment" and the wearing of masks will be mandated.

Matches are due to be played in Taipei City, Taichung and Dou Liou, but participants will be separated from the general public.

For teams, a COVID-19 outbreak will be defined as more than 8 out of 24 players testing positive.

Should this occur, the team's participation will be paused, and the rest of the squad placed in quarantine and re-tested.

There will be no line-up exchange before the games and players have been encouraged to maintain distance from one another and officials where possible.

At the Under-23 Baseball World Cup, 50 games are scheduled over 11 days ©WBSC

Spitting is banned and teams can only use their own rosin bags and pine tar.

Hosts Chinese Taipei are due to play Colombia in the opening game on October 13.

Ten more teams are due to compete - top-ranked Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, defending champions Venezuela, Germany, Australia and The Netherlands.

While many nations have scrapped COVID-19 restrictions, many remain in force in Taiwan.

Taiwan has reported more than 6 million COVID-19 cases this year, but is seeking to open up again and a mandatory quarantine period for foreign arrivals is due to end this month.

More than 90 per cent of the population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.