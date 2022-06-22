The World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) have signed a deal with Japanese baseball goods manufacturer SSK to provide official equipment and balls for major tournaments until 2025.

The deal grants SSK the right to be the exclusive provider of the competition ball and umpire equipment at the Premier12 global event and baseball World Cups including age group competitions at under-12, under-15, under-18 and under-23 level.

The deal also includes the women's World Cup.

"The WBSC is proud to continue this long-lasting partnership with SSK as we strive to provide the best game ball available so the players can give their best performances on the international stage," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

“Our most important international competitions demand the best available products in the game, and SSK has been delivering that.

The deal with SSK also includes equipment for umpires ©Getty Images

SSK also provided the official competition ball at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

"The official competition ball received extremely positive feedback from the players and teams," Fraccari said.

"With the brand mission of 'Baseball, it's our game', SSK provides opportunities to connect with fans around the world and achieve a better life/game through the sport of baseball," SSK President Kyoichi Sasaki said.

"We are pleased to renew our contract with the WBSC, and we have had a partnership since 1993 in umpire gear and equipment.

"By renewing the contract, we are committed to the further development of baseball and to contribute to world peace through sports."