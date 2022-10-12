WBSC praise for Chinese Taipei Baseball Association on eve of Under-23 Baseball World Cup

The Under-23 Baseball World Cup is due to open tomorrow when Chinese Taipei face Colombia at Tianmu Stadium in Taipei City.

Twelve teams have been split into two groups, with defending champions Venezuela, top-ranked Japan, Germany and South Africa joining Colombia and Chinese Taipei in Group A.

Relievers Oscar Abreu and Carlos Valero are the only players in Venezuela's squad who won this event last year, while Japan have picked an all-amateur team.

Che Yu Hung, named best pitcher at last year's Under-23 Baseball World Cup, headlines the Chinese Taipei roster.

Group A's other matches are due to be played in Taichung and Dou Liou.

Group B contains last year's runners-up Mexico, South Korea, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Australia and The Netherlands.

Tianmu Stadium is due to host Group B,

The top three in each group will advance to the super round.

The Under-23 Baseball World Cup is the latest high-profile World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) event due to take place in Taiwan, following this year's Congress and the Under-12 Baseball World Cup.

WBSC Executive Director Michael Schmidt said "it is always great to be back in Taiwan where baseball fans are some of the best in the world".

Schmidt also paid tribute to the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA).

"The CTBA continues to be a key partner for the WBSC and we are grateful for their expertise and hospitality in putting on another great event and an unforgettable experience for all the teams and players who will compete here," Schmidt added.

From the six teams in the super round, the top two will advance to the final, with third and fourth playing for the bronze medal.

The tournament is due to reach its climax on October 23.