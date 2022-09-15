Australia will wear an indigenous-themed strip at this year's International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

It will be the first time that the Australian cricketers have worn a strip representing the First Nations at a global tournament.

The shirt design features black sleeves and a green and gold gradient on the body of the playing shirt.

The long-sleeved version will see the gold and green artwork extended onto the sleeves of the top,

The trousers are black and a cap will feature the colours of both the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags on the brim.

The kit was designed by two First Nations women.

"The overall design is to do with the process of connecting with yourself as an individual, as a team, in the community and whatever is surrounded by you... with the river, the land, whatever you see," Aunty Fiona Clarke from the Kirrae Whurrong people said.

The Australian shirt for the T20 World Cup is produced by Asics from a design by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen ©Asics

Clarke had been responsible for designing the shirts worn by the Australian Aboriginal XI team which toured England in 2018.

The tour was made in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the first Australian overseas tour made by Aboriginal players in 1868.

Each team member wore the name of one of the original 1868 tourists on their shirts and the exploits of the team were marked with a series of commemorative events.

Clarke herself was descended from Grongarrong known as "Mosquito" who toured in 1868.

She earlier designed an insignia which appeared on the shirt worn by Australian Test match players in 2016.

The cap features the colours of the Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islands ©Asics

Clarke worked with Courtney Hagen from the Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi people to design the strip for this year's ICC T20 World Cup, which is due to be played in Australia.

"In the middle we've been able to incorporate the colours of both of First Nations flags in Australia," Hagen said.

"So you've got the red, black and yellow, which represents the Aboriginal flag and the blue, white and green which represents the Torres Strait Islander flag.

The Australian rugby union side previously wore a shirt with indigenous designs at the 2019 World Cup.

Divers at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham also wore costumes inspired by indigenous art.