Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) is rolling out an education pilot programme in 20 primary schools around the country, looking to teach young minds about disability and change perceptions in society.

The "Seeing is Believing" Paralympic Education Pilot is to initially come to schools in Auckland, Waikato, Canterbury and Otago and will feature Paralympians, Para athletes and members of the wider Paralympic Movement.

PNZ education lead Jenni Keeley said learning about disability was important to everyone and Para sport was a great way of reaching children.

Auckland is one of the host cities where the education programme will first be introduced ©Getty Images

"This pilot will connect with both disabled and non-disabled tamariki, their teachers and kaiako, and whānau," said Keeley.

"Learning about Para sports and the Paralympic values opens minds and challenges perceptions, behaviours and choices in a way that extends far beyond the classroom.

"It encourages us all to redefine our own possible."

Positive feedback could see this programme rolled out further nationwide by mid-2023.

Learning resources will come from the I'mPOSSIBLE initiative, developed by the International Paralympic Committee to empower disabled athletes and spread Paralympic values across the world.